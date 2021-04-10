STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Restricted from using smartphone, minor boy hangs self  

 A 17-year-old boy of Sandhakuda within Jatadhari Marine police limits allegedly committed suicide after being refrained from using his smartphone on Thursday night.

Published: 10th April 2021 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2021 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

PARADIP:  A 17-year-old boy of Sandhakuda within Jatadhari Marine police limits allegedly committed suicide after being refrained from using his smartphone on Thursday night. The minor had developed love relationship with a girl of the same locality and used to chat with her on the phone regularly. After the girl’s parents knew about the affair, they approached village chief Muthu Devedu for help. 

Devedu then went to the boy’s house and warned him against continuing his relationship with the girl. He also snatched away his smartphone. Distressed over not being able to contact the girl, the minor allegedly hanged himself in his bedroom in the night.

Following the incident, the boy’s father Prakash Rao lodged a complaint with police blaming Devedu for his son’s death. Jatadhari IIC Bijay Kumar Beck said police have registered two cases in this connection. Apart from an unnatural death case, the village chief has been booked for threatening the boy which resulted in his suicide. Further investigation is on.

Last week, a nine-year-old boy had robbed his parents of Rs 13,000 cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 3 lakh to purchase a smartphone for playing online games. The boy bought a phone from the stolen money and distributed the gold ornaments among his friends.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
suicide Odisha mobile phone
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Full lockdown not feasible, mandatory vaccination needed
Remdesivir
Not just COVID vaccine, Remdesivir too in short supply in several states
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Persons above 18 years free to choose their religion: Supreme Court
Syed Isaaq in front of a portion of the library (Photo | EPS)
Muslim man’s library with 3,000 copies of Bhagavad Gita torched by miscreants in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A medic collects a nasal sample of a woman for Random Antigen COVID-19 testing. (Representational Photo | ANI)
Five states including Maharashtra, UP and Kerala account for 73% Covid-19 cases
An elderly man receives the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors getting reinfected even after taking two shots of COVID-19 vaccine
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp