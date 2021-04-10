Restricted from using smartphone, minor boy hangs self  

By Express News Service

PARADIP: A 17-year-old boy of Sandhakuda within Jatadhari Marine police limits allegedly committed suicide after being refrained from using his smartphone on Thursday night. The minor had developed love relationship with a girl of the same locality and used to chat with her on the phone regularly. After the girl’s parents knew about the affair, they approached village chief Muthu Devedu for help.

Devedu then went to the boy’s house and warned him against continuing his relationship with the girl. He also snatched away his smartphone. Distressed over not being able to contact the girl, the minor allegedly hanged himself in his bedroom in the night.

Following the incident, the boy’s father Prakash Rao lodged a complaint with police blaming Devedu for his son’s death. Jatadhari IIC Bijay Kumar Beck said police have registered two cases in this connection. Apart from an unnatural death case, the village chief has been booked for threatening the boy which resulted in his suicide. Further investigation is on.

Last week, a nine-year-old boy had robbed his parents of Rs 13,000 cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 3 lakh to purchase a smartphone for playing online games. The boy bought a phone from the stolen money and distributed the gold ornaments among his friends.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)