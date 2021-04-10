STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vaccine shortage: 31 session sites closed in Cuttack

Fresh stock of vaccine is expected to be received by Saturday evening after which the drive will resume, he added.

Published: 10th April 2021 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2021 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

Health workers at Asureswar CHC in Nischintakoili block said they had to stop vaccination from Thursday after the stock was exhausted on Wednesday. 

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Vaccination drive halted at several public and community health centres in the district on Friday due to shortage of vaccine. Many people, who arrived for their first dose, had to return home without getting vaccinated as the doses were unavailable.

Of 48 session sites operating at different government hospitals, 31 centres were closed due to lack of vaccine on the day. As many as 2,27,455 people have been vaccinated so far. Health workers at Asureswar CHC in Nischintakoili block said they had to stop vaccination from Thursday after the stock was exhausted on Wednesday. 

“Several vaccination centres have run out of vaccine leading to a halt in the drive. Around 13,000 to 14,000 doses of vaccine were being administered on daily basis. On Friday, we had only 12,000 doses which have been completely exhausted,” said chief district medical officer Satyabrat Chhotray.

Fresh stock of vaccine is expected to be received by Saturday evening after which the drive will resume, he added.District Covid Nodal Officer Dr Umesh Ray, however, said the vaccination will continue at SCB Medical College and Hospital on Saturday till the exhaustion the stock of around 1,400 doses. 

