‘Vakeel Saab’ fans violate Covid norms, caned

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: In the midst of a COVID-19 surge and fervent pleas to stay clear of congregations, Tollywood star Pawan Kalyan’s latest release ‘Vakeel Saab’ on Friday pulled in fans in droves to Jaya Mahal Cinema Hall at Paralakhemundi in Gajapati district. As the movie buffs defied Covid guidelines, police had to resort to baton-charge.

Violating safety norms like social distance and usage of masks, hundreds of fans stood in serpentine queues jostling for tickets in front of the theatre. Sources said the cinema hall management also did not make arrangements to ensure adherence to the norms.

On being informed, Paralakhemundi police led by IIC Bibekananda Swain reached the place and asked the moviegoers at the ticket window to maintain social distance. When their instructions went unheard, the cops resorted to lathi-charge and vacated the area.

After the moviegoers dispersed, the cinema hall owner also put up a poster stating that evening and night shows have been cancelled due to technical problem. The administration is contemplating to initiate action against the cinema hall owner for flouting Covid norms.

In another development, the administration sealed Ashok Talkies in Rayagada town for violating Covid-19 guidelines. A team led by district Collector Saroj Mishra and SP Vivekananda Sharma reached the hall and found people flouting norms blatantly. As many as 500 people were found inside the movie hall with most not wearing masks and maintaining social distance.

The move comes in wake of the district witnessing a surge in Covid cases in the last couple of days. Rayagada has reported 15 new cases in the last 24 hours. As part of its efforts to prevent the spread of infections, the administration has intensified the enforcement drive and is raiding different locations. After remaining closed for most part of 2020 due to the pandemic, cinema halls were allowed to operate with half occupancy and in strict adherence to Covid norms since the last few months.

