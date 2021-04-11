STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Low stocks cited as 641 COVID-19 vaccination centres shut in Odisha

Health department sources said less than 10 centres were opened in five districts - Deogarh (8), Jagatsinghpur (6), Jajpur (8), Kandhamal (4) and Nayagarh (9).  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Covid vaccination drive was disrupted for the fifth consecutive day as only 1,13,566 persons could be administered doses at 831 centres across the State on Saturday.

As many as 641 centres remained shut due to shortage of vaccine.

The State received a consignment of 2.5 lakh Covishield doses against its demand of 25 lakh doses for 10 days.

The received doses have been dispatched to Khurda, Cuttack, Sundargarh, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Bargarh, Ganjam, Koraput, Balasore and Kandhamal.

As many as 2.33 lakh Covishield doses are in stock as of the 42,71,870 doses of received so far, 40,38,212 doses have been administered.

Similarly, the vaccine cold chain has a stock of 77,960 doses of Covaxin. 

