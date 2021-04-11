STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

No ventilators and medicines: Odisha family alleges young COVID-19 patient died due to lack of critical care

Even as her condition started deteriorating and she needed ventilator support, her brother Ramiz Raja alleged she was kept in the general ward with only oxygen support.

Published: 11th April 2021 03:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2021 03:03 PM   |  A+A-

Rourkela COVID death

The general ward at Rourkela's Ispat General Hospital (Photo | Express)

By Prasanjeet Sarkar
Express News Service

ROURKELA: The death of a 32-year-old COVID-19 positive woman on Sunday morning has left her family shaken. Her grief-stricken brother claims that she died after they failed to get ventilator support and prescribed drugs for her.

The patient with breathing complications was admitted to Ispat General Hospital (IGH) on April 8 and a chest X-Ray showed her having pneumonia. The next day she tested positive for COVID-19.

Even as her condition started deteriorating and she needed ventilator support, her brother Ramiz Raja alleged she was kept in the general ward with only oxygen support.

"Ventilators at IGH and in hospitals with COVID treatment facilities in Rourkela are fully occupied. Being young, my sister could have survived with critical care support, but that was not available," Ramiz rued.

After he found that all three ventilators at IGH authorities were occupied, he approached the Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) and two other private hospitals,
but there too all the beds were equipped and ventilators were exhausted.

The family's woes did not end here as the medicines prescribed by the treating doctor were not available anywhere in Rourkela. "We searched every store for Fabiflu tablets and Remdesivir injection in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. But the drugs were neither available at the government hospital nor at the medicine stores," he claimed.

Describing the city’s COVID-19 management as pathetic Ramiz, said it is painful to see people dying without treatment. He appealed to the Sundargarh district administration to ensure no one dies without treatment.

"Last year, the preparedness was much better with adequate ventilator beds and other facilities, but this year the administration was caught napping despite Sundargarh emerging as the worst-hit district with a daily caseload of over 300," he added.

Locals have urged the administration to urgently augment critical treatment facilities for COVID-19 patients in the wake of the rapid rise in new infections.

Sundargarh Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan said, "We have sufficient supply of medicines and ventilators at our COVID-19 hospitals. I cannot comment on IGH. The COVID-19 audit committee will inquiry to ascertain whether the death of the woman was due to COVID or not.”
 
When he was intimated that the victim’s family also tried for admission at government-run COVID-19 hospitals and required drugs, the Collector parried it reiterating that there were sufficient supplies.

Meanwhile, Sundargarh on Sunday reported 317 new COVID-19 cases pushing the active cases to cross 1,500. The district has around 180 hospital beds for critical and mild patients.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rourkela Rourkela COVID death
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Full lockdown not feasible, mandatory vaccination needed
Remdesivir
Not just COVID vaccine, Remdesivir too in short supply in several states
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Persons above 18 years free to choose their religion: Supreme Court
Syed Isaaq in front of a portion of the library (Photo | EPS)
Muslim man’s library with 3,000 copies of Bhagavad Gita torched by miscreants in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deserted view of Girgaon Chowpatty as Maharashtra Government announced weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai
WATCH | Mumbai streets wear deserted look due to weekend lockdown in Maharashtra
WATCH | 'Womaned' booths send a strong message on women empowerment
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp