Odisha: Gangster Hyder drugs guards, flees Medical College and Hospital

BHUBANESWAR : In a daring escape, dreaded gangster Sk Hyder on Saturday fled from SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack while undergoing treatment.

The gangster, who was serving life sentence at Sambalpur Circle jail before being brought to the SCB MCH last month for treatment, reportedly drugged the police guards and made away with the help of his associates.

He was apparently suffering from kidney ailment and admitted to the Surgery ward’s cabin number - 5 on March 24.

At least one havildar and five constables of Sambalpur Police were deployed for his guard in the hospital.

Hyder flees SCB MCH

According to police, one of the constables was found to be in an unconscious state after the gangster’s disappearance was noticed.

“Four teams have been formed for his search. All possible escape routes including bus stands and railway stations are now being checked. The details of his associates are being verified and the borders have been sealed to ensure he is not able to flee,” said a senior police officer.

Sources said the police are verifying the CCTV footage to collect some clues regarding his escape.

Hyder was involved in the killing of bitter rival Sk Suleiman’s brother Sk Chuna in Bhubaneswar in May, 2005. He had been arrested the same year.

In 2011, Additional Sessions Judge Court had awarded Hyder and seven others life imprisonment for killing Chuna.

A court here had also awarded lifer to Hyder and two associates, while two others were sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in 2015 in connection with the murder of mines trader Rashmi Ranjan Mahapatra in 2007.