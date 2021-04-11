STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha: Gangster Hyder drugs guards, flees Medical College and Hospital

He was apparently suffering from kidney ailment and admitted to the Surgery ward’s cabin number - 5 on March 24.

Published: 11th April 2021 03:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2021 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Jails, Prison

Image used for representation only

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  In a daring escape, dreaded gangster Sk Hyder on Saturday fled from SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack while undergoing treatment.

The gangster, who was serving life sentence at Sambalpur Circle jail before being brought to the SCB MCH last month for treatment, reportedly drugged the police guards and made away with the help of his associates.

He was apparently suffering from kidney ailment and admitted to the Surgery ward’s cabin number - 5 on March 24.

At least one havildar and five constables of Sambalpur Police were deployed for his guard in the hospital.

Hyder flees SCB MCH

According to police, one of the constables was found to be in an unconscious state after the gangster’s disappearance was noticed. 

“Four teams have been formed for his search. All possible escape routes including bus stands and railway stations are now being checked. The details of his associates are being verified and the borders have been sealed to ensure he is not able to flee,” said a senior police officer. 

Sources said the police are verifying the CCTV footage to collect some clues regarding his escape. 
Hyder was involved in the killing of bitter rival Sk Suleiman’s brother Sk Chuna in Bhubaneswar in May, 2005.  He had been arrested the same year.

In 2011, Additional Sessions Judge Court had awarded Hyder and seven others life imprisonment for killing Chuna.

A court here had also awarded lifer to Hyder and two associates, while two others were sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in 2015 in connection with the murder of mines trader Rashmi Ranjan Mahapatra in 2007.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Full lockdown not feasible, mandatory vaccination needed
Remdesivir
Not just COVID vaccine, Remdesivir too in short supply in several states
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Persons above 18 years free to choose their religion: Supreme Court
Syed Isaaq in front of a portion of the library (Photo | EPS)
Muslim man’s library with 3,000 copies of Bhagavad Gita torched by miscreants in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deserted view of Girgaon Chowpatty as Maharashtra Government announced weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai
WATCH | Mumbai streets wear deserted look due to weekend lockdown in Maharashtra
WATCH | 'Womaned' booths send a strong message on women empowerment
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp