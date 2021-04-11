Odisha: one-year-old female jumbo calf rescued from well in Baripada district

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Forest personnel of Deuli range rescued a one-year-old female elephant calf from a 14 feet deep open well in Bisushola village on Saturday.

Ranger Rabinarayan Mohanty said a herd of 20 elephants including the calf sneaked into Mayurbhanj district from West Bengal at around 9.30 pm.

The jumbos later entered Ghagana reserve forest.

When the herd was crossing Bisushola village, the calf fell into the well. On being informed, forest personnel reached the village but were unable to rescue the calf as the elephant herd was keeping watch.

After the herd dispersed, the forest staff dug a path near the well with a JCB machine and rescued the calf after a four-hour operation. The calf then joined the herd.