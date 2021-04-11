STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Orissa HC refuses to interfere in red ant chutney case

The Orissa High Court has declined to intervene in a petition against rejection of a proposal for making research and investigation for use of traditional red ant chutney for treatment of Covid patien

Published: 11th April 2021 03:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2021 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The Orissa High Court has declined to intervene in a petition against rejection of a proposal for making research and investigation for use of traditional red ant chutney for treatment of Covid patients.

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) had rejected the proposal submitted by Nayadhar Padhial, a Baripada-based engineer and researcher. Padhial had sought intervention against the rejection of his proposal.

While dismissing the petition on Friday, the division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice BP Routray said, “The Court does not possess the requisite expertise to sit in appeal over the decision of the expert bodies who, for reasons stated by them, are not inclined to recommend their universal application for therapeutic or medicinal purposes”.

“Equally, the use of red ant chutney or soup by the tribal communities for medicinal and therapeutic purposes, is based on their traditional knowledge systems which the Court is hardly equipped to comment upon. These are matters best left for decision by the specialised bodies like CSIR and CCRAS which themselves have several experts”, the bench observed.

In their joint rejection letter to Padhial on January 21, the CSIR had stated that it currently does not have the required expertise in the domain of entomophagy.

The CCRAS had noted that it could not find any reference from the classical books of ayurveda mentioned in the First Schedule of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 on the internal use of red ant chutney as claimed by the petitioner so as to validate it as an ayurvedic medicine.

Therefore, the use of red ant chutney or soup for the beneficial use by the Covid patient is out of the purview of ayurveda drugs as per regulatory provisions of the law.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Full lockdown not feasible, mandatory vaccination needed
Remdesivir
Not just COVID vaccine, Remdesivir too in short supply in several states
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Persons above 18 years free to choose their religion: Supreme Court
Syed Isaaq in front of a portion of the library (Photo | EPS)
Muslim man’s library with 3,000 copies of Bhagavad Gita torched by miscreants in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deserted view of Girgaon Chowpatty as Maharashtra Government announced weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai
WATCH | Mumbai streets wear deserted look due to weekend lockdown in Maharashtra
WATCH | 'Womaned' booths send a strong message on women empowerment
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp