Water to cost 10 per cent more in Odisha from this month  

Water users will have to shell out more from this month as the State government has increased its charges by 10 per cent for 2021-22. 

Published: 11th April 2021 03:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2021 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

Water Tap

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

The government has enhanced the special water tariff and licence fee for drawal and use of water at the rate of 10 pc per annum as per the Odisha Irrigation (Amendment) Rules-2016.

The new water rate has been enforced from April 1.  

As per the notification issued by Water Resources department, the new water rate from this month will be Rs 6.3 against last year’s Rs 5.88 for every 1,000 litre for industries where the consumption is below five cusec and Rs 8.4 against last year’s Rs 7.84 for industries where water consumption is five cusec or more. 

The government has also hiked water rate for hydro power plants for every KWH of power generated from 1 paise to 1.5 paise.

The water rate for bulk supply to municipalities, NACs and clusters of villages for drinking and washing purpose will now cost 37.5 paise for every 1,000 litre against 35 paise charged earlier. 

On the other hand, water lifted for construction of commercial buildings in the State will now cost Rs 10.65 for every 1,000 litre against Rs 9.94 earlier. 

Similarly, water supply for filling tank will cost 15 paise against previous year’s 14 paise while supply to filling tank for drinking purpose will cost about 7.5 paise. The water tariff for bricks and tile making units has also been increased to Rs 45 from Rs 42 for 1,000 bricks.

This apart, the licence fee has been enhanced by 10 pc from the previous fiscal for various usage of water.

While Rs 37.5 will be charged as licence fee for every 1,000 bricks, Rs 5.1 will be collected towards for every 1,000 litre of water from industrial and commercial units where the water consumption remains below five cusec.

The fee will be Rs 6.75 for every 1,000 litre for industries where the consumption is five cusec or more. 

The licence fee for industrial and commercial water usage will be Rs 10.2 per 1,000 litre against Rs 9.52 last year. 

