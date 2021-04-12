Koraput seals borders with Chhattisgarh and AP  

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The Koraput administration has sealed its borders with neighbouring Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh to prevent the spread of Covid-19 infections in the district. The Chandili border under Kotpad block and Sunki in Pottangi have been closed as these points witness high influx of people from the neighbouring states on a regular basis.

Police and RTO officials have been directed to allow entry of people with negative RT-PCR reports or final vaccination certificates. Those failing to produce these documents will have to stay in home isolation for seven days. Borrigumma SDPO Harekrushana Majhi, who is monitoring Covid enforcement at Chandili check post, said strict vigil is being kept on movement of people from outside the district.

On Sunday, the administration directed authorities of Nalco, HAL and Gajapati Cements to open Covid facilities in the establishments in view of the surge in positive cases. Meanwhile, nine new Covid cases were detected in the district on Sunday. Of the fresh cases, one was reported from Badamajurmunda village in Ambaguda, six from Jeypore town and one each from Laxmipur and Sunabeda municipality.

Sources in the Health department said a fresh stock of 21,000 Covid vaccines have reached Koraput.