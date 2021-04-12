STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Koraput seals borders with Chhattisgarh and AP  

The Koraput administration has sealed its borders with neighbouring Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh to prevent the spread of Covid-19 infections in the district.

Published: 12th April 2021 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2021 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

Police frisking commuters at Chandili border in Kotpad block | Express

By Express News Service

JEYPORE:  The Koraput administration has sealed its borders with neighbouring Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh to prevent the spread of Covid-19 infections in the district. The Chandili border under Kotpad block and Sunki in Pottangi have been closed as these points witness high influx of people from the neighbouring states on a regular basis. 

Police and RTO officials have been directed to allow entry of people with negative RT-PCR reports or final vaccination certificates. Those failing to produce these documents will have to stay in home isolation for seven days. Borrigumma SDPO Harekrushana Majhi, who is monitoring Covid enforcement at Chandili check post, said strict vigil is being kept on movement of people from outside the district. 

On Sunday, the administration directed authorities of Nalco, HAL and Gajapati Cements to open Covid facilities in the establishments in view of the surge in positive cases.  Meanwhile, nine new Covid cases were detected in the district on Sunday. Of the fresh cases, one was reported from Badamajurmunda village in Ambaguda, six from Jeypore town and one each from Laxmipur and Sunabeda municipality. 
Sources in the Health department said a fresh stock of 21,000 Covid vaccines have reached Koraput. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Koraput COVID 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Passengers gather at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to board outstation trains, amid the ongoing spike in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
Most deaths in Maharashtra as 10 states show steep rise in daily COVID-19 cases 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Banks charging variety of fees on zero-balance accounts: Study
For representational purpose.
Vaccinated Indian national among 20 new COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore
Ranjith's house
From watchman to IIM professor, Ranjith pursued his dream with will and grit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priests perform rituals at Har Ki Pauri Ghat on the banks of Ganga river, during Kumbh Mela 2021 in Haridwar, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Massive crowd gathers at Kumbh Mela for royal bath, flouts COVID norms
A health worker takes a swab sample of a passenger at Dadar railway station amidst spike in Covid-19 cases, at Dadar. (Photo | PTI)
Lack of resources hurting Maharashtra: Centre flags CM Uddhav's COVID response
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp