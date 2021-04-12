STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

MBA graduate from Bengaluru arrested for conning Odisha jewelers

Vishal Rajkumar Nilenge has cheated three jewellery store owners in Sambalpur, Jharsuguda and Puri.

Published: 12th April 2021 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2021 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A 25-year-old MBA graduate from Bengaluru was arrested by Commissionerate Police on Sunday for allegedly cheating three jewellery store owners in Odisha by impersonating himself as an Income Tax (IT) officer.

Vishal Rajkumar Nilenge has cheated three jewellery store owners in Sambalpur, Jharsuguda and Puri. The police of the three districts had circulated Nilenge’s photographs with their counterparts across the State.

Commissionerate Police’s Special Squad received information about Nilenge’s arrival in the city and he was nabbed from a hotel under Kharavela Nagar police limits.

“Nilenge had visited the jewellery stores and impersonated himself as a newly recruited IT officer. He used to purchase gold ornaments worth Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh from each store and opted for online payment,” said Special Squad in-charge ACP Sanjeev Satapathy.

“The accused used two mobile phones. He used to send forged bank messages to himself stating the money was deducted from his account. However, when the jewellery store owners did not see the money getting credited to their accounts, the accused conned them by saying their internet connection might be slow,” said Satapathy. 

The jewellery store owners also allowed him to leave their premises in good faith and later realised that they were conned. The accused has committed similar offences in various parts of the country and he was apprehended by Bengaluru police last year.

Nilenge arrived in the city from Hyderabad in a flight on April 9 and had planned to return on April 13. Meanwhile, Special Squad has handed over Nilenge to Sambalpur police for interrogation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru Odisha Bengaluru thief Odisha crime
India Matters
Passengers gather at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to board outstation trains, amid the ongoing spike in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
Most deaths in Maharashtra as 10 states show steep rise in daily COVID-19 cases 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Banks charging variety of fees on zero-balance accounts: Study
For representational purpose.
Vaccinated Indian national among 20 new COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore
Ranjith's house
From watchman to IIM professor, Ranjith pursued his dream with will and grit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priests perform rituals at Har Ki Pauri Ghat on the banks of Ganga river, during Kumbh Mela 2021 in Haridwar, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Massive crowd gathers at Kumbh Mela for royal bath, flouts COVID norms
A health worker takes a swab sample of a passenger at Dadar railway station amidst spike in Covid-19 cases, at Dadar. (Photo | PTI)
Lack of resources hurting Maharashtra: Centre flags CM Uddhav's COVID response
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp