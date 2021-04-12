STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Naveen Patnaik’s virtual campaign for bypoll on April 12

Party vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra asserted that the BJD candidate will win with a bigger margin compared to the 2019 Assembly elections despite the aggressive campaign by the BJP. 

Published: 12th April 2021 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2021 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo| EPS)

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as several senior national leaders of the BJP campaigned for party candidate Ashrit Pattanayak for the Pipili bypoll, the ruling BJD has made massive arrangement ahead of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s virtual campaign on Monday.

Party sources said the Chief Minister will address the voters through video conference at 5.30 pm. Arrangements have been made in six Zilla Parishad zones from where around 8,000 to 10,000 people from eight to nine panchayats can listen to the speech of the Chief Minister. LED television sets will be installed in these places (three each in Pipili and Delang blocks of the constituency) for this purpose.

Separate arrangements will also be made for Pipili NAC. The ministers, party MLAs and senior leaders campaigning for party candidate Rudra Pratap Maharathy will be stationed at these places. Party sources said all Covid-19 guidelines like wearing of masks and maintaining social distance will be strictly adhered during the programme.

Party vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra asserted that the BJD candidate will win with a bigger margin compared to the 2019 Assembly elections despite the aggressive campaign by the BJP. Meanwhile, the fate of Congress in the bypoll remains uncertain after party nominee Ajit Mangaraj tested Covid positive and was admitted to a private hospital in the city. Congress Odisha in-charge A Chellakumar is also not likely to visit Odisha after the government imposed restrictions on outsiders visiting the State in view of the surging Covid-19 cases.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Naveen patnaik BJD
India Matters
Passengers gather at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to board outstation trains, amid the ongoing spike in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
Most deaths in Maharashtra as 10 states show steep rise in daily COVID-19 cases 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Banks charging variety of fees on zero-balance accounts: Study
For representational purpose.
Vaccinated Indian national among 20 new COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore
Ranjith's house
From watchman to IIM professor, Ranjith pursued his dream with will and grit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priests perform rituals at Har Ki Pauri Ghat on the banks of Ganga river, during Kumbh Mela 2021 in Haridwar, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Massive crowd gathers at Kumbh Mela for royal bath, flouts COVID norms
A health worker takes a swab sample of a passenger at Dadar railway station amidst spike in Covid-19 cases, at Dadar. (Photo | PTI)
Lack of resources hurting Maharashtra: Centre flags CM Uddhav's COVID response
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp