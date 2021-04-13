STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Despite Odisha government's campaign, rural markets report maximum violation of COVID protocol

Sources said villagers are thronging these weekly markets in large numbers without wearing masks while the administration has turned a blind eye to the violations. 

A crowded rural market in Jagatsinghpur district. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The ongoing 14-day ‘Mask Abhiyan’ launched by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has failed to make the desired impact in Jagatsinghpur district as people, mostly in rural areas, continue to flout safety norms with impunity.

The village markets are witnessing brazen violation of basic guidelines like wearing masks and keeping social distance with both traders and customers complacent to the threat of Covid-19.

There are nearly 45 weekly rural markets in Jagatsinghpur, Balikuda, Naugaon, Biridi, Raghunathpur, Tirtol, Kujang and Erasama. 

Blaming the authorities of lax enforcement, the locals said the administration should direct market associations to ensure social distancing at the haats.

“The enforcement authorities need to keep a strict vigil at the marketplaces which are witnessing huge gatherings. Surprise checks should be conducted at regular intervals and awareness created through public address systems,” said Archana Sahoo,  a resident of Borikina. 

Jagatsinghpur Sub-Collector Dharmendra Mallick admitted to the violation of Covid guidelines in rural areas and attributed the lax enforcement to manpower shortage.

“The administration has directed tehsildars to ensure strict enforcement of Covid norms,” he added. 

