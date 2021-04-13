STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DGP takes stock of security arrangements ahead of bypoll in Odisha

Puri police also intensified measures in Pipili Assembly constituency to maintain law and order ahead of the bypoll.

Published: 13th April 2021 10:46 AM

Police, Crime

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid incidents of pre-poll violence in Pipili, DGP Abhay on Monday reviewed the security arrangements for the by-election scheduled on April 17. 

About 29 platoons of Odisha Special Armed Police including one company of Odisha Swift Action Force, three companies of Central Armed Police Forces, two ASPs and three DSPs have been deployed in Pipili to ensure smooth conduct of the bypoll. 

During the meeting, Abhay directed the DIG Central Range Jai Narayan Pankaj and Puri SP Kanwar Vishal Singh to ensure foolproof security arrangement and initiate strong action against anti-socials and those responsible for disturbing peace in the area.

Puri police also intensified measures in Pipili Assembly constituency to maintain law and order ahead of the bypoll. About 889 persons have been bound down under Section 107 CrPC and 51 under Section 110 CrPC. 

