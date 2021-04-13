STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha Police forms teams to curb snatching, other property offences in Bhubaneswar

One team in each police station has been constituted to investigate the property offences. Each team comprises one officer and two to three constables.

Published: 13th April 2021 07:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2021 07:11 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Commissionerate Police has formed separate teams to detect and prevent robberies, thefts, and other property offences in the capital city.

One team in each police station has been constituted to investigate the property offences. Each team comprises one officer and two to three constables.

The officers assigned to investigate cases of snatching, thefts, robbery, and dacoity have been designated as the nodal officers. As decided, the officers will not be given tasks related to law and order.

"POPD teams have been formed under the Bhubaneswar urban police district. We are now assessing the output of the teams engaged a month back. It is an experiment to separate the responsibilities of law and order and investigation," Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash told The New Indian Express. Dash said they are encouraged by the initial results.

The teams besides keeping a close watch on criminals released on bail or out of jails after serving sentences, are also collecting information from other police stations regarding the recent arrests of the accused involved in property offences.

The dedicated personnel is also conducting patrolling in snatching-prone areas of the city.

After reviewing the success of the property offence prevention and detection teams, steps will be taken to engage dedicated officers to probe other offences, said Dash.

On average, two cases of property offences are being detected every day. The city has witnessed a rise in the number of robberies in the last four years.

In 2017, 193 cases of robbery were reported in Bhubaneswar, 194 in 2018, 266 in 2019, and 330 between January and November, last year.

Meanwhile, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner Saumendra Priyadarshi has emphasised curbing snatching and other street crimes in the city. He has asked the city police to intensify patrolling and enhance surveillance.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Police Bhubaneswar chain snatching
India Matters
A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India fast-tracks approval for Covid vaccines cleared in other countries
Policemen try to control the crowd as people wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in a queue to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Panic buying in Maharashtra ahead of lockdown, outstation trains see rush
In this file photo dated Nov. 1990 is seen Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)
Judge who gave clean chit to Advani in Babri case is UP's deputy Lokayukta
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Nine Covid patients die in Maharashtra due to alleged Oxygen shortage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Marine Drive sea front is seen deserted during weekend lockdown in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra almost locked down? Here's a list of what's open, what's not
Health worker collecting a sample for COVID-19 test.
Chhattisgarh’s Raipur leaves behind UK, UAE in its daily COVID tally
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp