14 road projects sanctioned for Odisha: Nitin Gadkari

BHUBANESWAR: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has sanctioned 14 projects of 314.17 km worth Rs 1144.29 crore and road safety work worth Rs 1.42 crore for the State in 2020-21.In a series of tweets, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari highlighted the major projects sanctioned by the Centre for the State in the last fiscal.

He said MoRTH has sanctioned construction of bypass on NH-59 near Berhampur, including a 4-lane Railway Over Bridge (ROB), ROB at Matiapada on Puri- Konark Road and its approaches of 3.2 km of NH 316 with a budget of Rs 196.94 crore and Rs 137.61 crore respectively.

Among others, Gadkari said, bridge projects worth Rs 154 crore have also been sanctioned by the Centre for the tribal-dominated and Maoist affected Malkangiri district. Five high-level bridges will be constructed on NH-326 between Malkangiri town and Motu in the district. Apart from providing better connectivity, it will give a huge boost to the local economy.

He said another Rs 22.72 crore has been provided for strengthening of NH-55 (previously NH-42) in five patches, Rs 18.06 crore for NH-20 (Panikoili-Rimuli section), Rs 5.72 crore for NH-149, and Rs 11.8 crore for construction of truck lay bye and highway nest.

“Sanction of Rs 1144.29 crore for 14 road projects of 314.17 km and Rs 1.42 crore for executing road safety works during 2020-21 has added more speed and scale to the developmental push in Odisha and also in bridging the critical gaps in infrastructure,” tweeted Union Minister Dharemendra Pradhan.