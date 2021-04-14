STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

14 road projects sanctioned for Odisha: Nitin Gadkari

Apart from providing better connectivity, it will give a huge boost to the local economy.

Published: 14th April 2021 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2021 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has sanctioned 14 projects of 314.17 km worth Rs 1144.29 crore and road safety work worth Rs 1.42 crore for the State in 2020-21.In a series of tweets, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari highlighted the major projects sanctioned by the Centre for the State in the last fiscal.

He said MoRTH has sanctioned construction of bypass on NH-59 near Berhampur, including a 4-lane Railway Over Bridge (ROB), ROB at Matiapada on Puri- Konark Road and its approaches of 3.2 km of NH 316 with a budget of Rs 196.94 crore and Rs 137.61 crore respectively.

Among others, Gadkari said, bridge projects worth Rs 154 crore have also been sanctioned by the Centre for the tribal-dominated and Maoist affected Malkangiri district. Five high-level bridges will be constructed on NH-326 between Malkangiri town and Motu in the district. Apart from providing better connectivity, it will give a huge boost to the local economy.

He said another Rs 22.72 crore has been provided for strengthening of NH-55 (previously NH-42) in five patches, Rs 18.06 crore for NH-20 (Panikoili-Rimuli section), Rs 5.72 crore for NH-149, and Rs 11.8 crore for construction of truck lay bye and highway nest.

“Sanction of Rs 1144.29 crore for 14 road projects of 314.17 km and Rs 1.42 crore for executing road safety works during 2020-21 has added more speed and scale to the developmental push in Odisha and also in bridging the critical gaps in infrastructure,” tweeted Union Minister Dharemendra Pradhan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nitin Gadkari
India Matters
A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India fast-tracks approval for Covid vaccines cleared in other countries
Policemen try to control the crowd as people wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in a queue to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Panic buying in Maharashtra ahead of lockdown, outstation trains see rush
In this file photo dated Nov. 1990 is seen Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)
Judge who gave clean chit to Advani in Babri case is UP's deputy Lokayukta
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Nine Covid patients die in Maharashtra due to alleged Oxygen shortage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Marine Drive sea front is seen deserted during weekend lockdown in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra almost locked down? Here's a list of what's open, what's not
Health worker collecting a sample for COVID-19 test.
Chhattisgarh’s Raipur leaves behind UK, UAE in its daily COVID tally
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp