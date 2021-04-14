STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
War of words over Bhartruhari



Published: 14th April 2021 07:50 AM

BJD MP Bhartruhari Mahtab

BJD MP Bhartruhari Mahtab (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the campaign for the by-poll to Pipili Assembly constituency intensifies, the ruling BJD and BJP indulged in a war of words on Tuesday over an issue far removed from electioneering.The immediate issue concerns the praise heaped on BJD MP from Cuttack Bhartruhari Mahtab by Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan while inaugurating the 72nd Bishuba Milan Utsav at Cuttack on April 12. Earlier also, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had praised the Cuttack MP while releasing the Hindi translation of ‘Odisha Itihaas’ written by Harekrushna Mahtab at New Delhi on April 9.

Pradhan’s statement that sidelining of Bhatruhari Mahtab in the BJD has surprised him has created a stir in political circles here and evoked a strong response from former minister Pranab Prakash Das, considered to be the number two in the ruling party. “Bhatruhari babu had a played key role behind November 26 being celebrated as Constitution day in the entire country. But, I am surprised why the BJD is not giving him due importance,” he said.

Hitting back at Pradhan, Das said in a tweet, “You have discovered like Columbus, the intellectual acumen and experience of Bhartruhari Babu. I request you to properly utilise the experience and efficiency of LK Advani and MM Joshi who are also intelligent and dedicated to BJP.”

Countering Das, state secretary of BJP Kalindi Samal maintained that Pradhan has said nothing wrong. Das has become perturbed after the Union Minister came out with the truth, he said and added that there is nothing wrong to praise a person who is working to strengthen the culture heritage of the State.

However, behind the war of words, the main issue remains that Mahtab seems to be getting closer to the BJP after getting sidelined in the BJD. Though it is too early speculate about the outcome, in the recent past another BJD heavyweight Baijayant Panda had to resign from the party because of his alleged BJP link. 

