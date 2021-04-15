Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik dedicates 47 ambulances for emergency care

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday dedicated 47 new advanced life support ambulances for emergency patient transportation.Dedicating the new ambulances on the auspicious occasion of Maha Bishuba Sankranti and Odia New Year, the Chief Minister wished the people and said these ambulances will meet the increasing demand for transportation of patients with advanced life support system. In the wake of second wave of Covid-19, the Chief Minister had directed for provisioning of more advanced life support ambulances to further boost the reach and scale of the emergency patient transportation.

These ambulances have been funded from various sources including MPLAD, CSR, DMF and OMBADC. Of the 47 ambulances, 28 will be managed under 108 emergency ambulance service and 19 will be deployed at the MCHs to facilitate emergency patient transportation at their level. The State is running emergency medical ambulance service since March 5, 2013.