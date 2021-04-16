Fleeing gangster Hyder held in joint operation by Cuttack and Hyderabad city police

Asish Mehta By

BHUBANESWAR : Dreaded gangster SK Hyder, who had slipped away from SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack on April 10, was nabbed from Telangana on Thursday. In a joint operation, Commissionerate Police and Hyderabad City Police arrested Hyder from Sangareddy district. At least two teams of Cuttack urban police district left for Hyderabad to nab Hyder, said Twin City Police Commissioner Saumendra Priyadarshi who was supervising the operation.

While Cuttack DCP Prateek Singh monitored the entire operation, Hyderabad City Police played a key role as its video analytics team zeroed in on the vehicle used by Hyder. Talking to TNIE, Police Commissioner of Hyderabad City Anjani Kumar said they were informed by Odisha Police about the notorious gangster fleeing the State and his movements towards this part of the country.

“We had collected all information about him including his photographs. The photographs were circulated in all our police stations. We also gave all the details to the technical team, the task force and the analysis team of Hyderabad City Police,” said Kumar. Hyderabad has a robust CCTV network of 5 lakh cameras along with a strong analytics team which is expert in conducting video analysis.

With help of the technology, Hyderabad Police recovered a car on Thursday morning in which Hyder had escaped from Odisha. Kumar said, the task force had information about Hyder from the outskirts of Hyderabad in the direction of Zaheerabad. “We were also getting support from Odisha Police and in a joint operation, the accused was apprehended in the evening,” he said.

Hyder will be produced before a Magistrate in Hyderabad on Friday and will be brought to Odisha on transit remand. The police have reportedly also nabbed one of the associates of Hyder named Shamsuddin who provided him shelter in Hyderabad. Shamsuddin is a native of Odisha and was working at a hotel in Hyderabad, said police sources.

Sources said, initial investigation suggests that the gangster fled to Hyderabad in a car. By the time, police realized that he had escaped, it was too late and border surveillance did not yield any result. Hyder reportedly fled at 4.30 pm after sedating constable Md Mousim but the police came to know about his disappearance after 7 pm.

Sources said, police received vital clues regarding the gangster’s escape plan after taking his aide Yakub Khan into custody. Khan who used to bring Hyder biryani surrendered before Chauliaganj police on Monday. During interrogation, Khan revealed to police about one of Hyder’s relatives Istiaq and preliminary probe suggested he was part of the plan behind the gangster’s escape, said sources.

“Absconding Odisha criminal caught by Hyderabad Police. Hyderabad City Commissioner’s task force has caught the fugitive and absconding notorious criminal of Odisha SK Hyder, aged 60 years,” said Hyderabad City police in a tweet. Hyder has been convicted in at least two cases of murder and serving sentences. He was lodged in Circle Jail, Sambalpur.