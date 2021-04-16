STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telemedicine service in Berhampur as covid cases continue to surge  

The second Covid wave sweeping across the State, Ganjam witnesses a steady influx of migrants with each passing day.

16th April 2021

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The second Covid wave sweeping across the State, Ganjam witnesses a steady influx of migrants with each passing day. On Thursday, over 1200 people alighted at the railway station while around 400 reached by road. The returnees headed home on their own since no transportation was arranged by the administration unlike last year. 

Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange who held a virtual meeting with district officials directed them to register details of returnees for quarantine whenever necessary. The health conditions of the migrants must be monitored on a daily basis and necessary steps taken. Those under home quarantine will be given medical kits and contact details of doctors. Posters will be pasted on the walls of their houses so that locals are alert, he said while reiterating focus on ‘Pancha Sutri’ guidelines. 

Claiming readiness to meet any exigency after last year crisis, the district administration on the day announced a dedicated telemedicine helpline - 7608880480 - for Berhampur. BeMC commissioner BS Bondar said necessary measures are underway to make the service operational. The number will be for emergency contact by any person having Covid-like symptoms. Three doctors have been assigned duty to work round the clock in shifts for the telemedicine service, Bondar said. 

Kulange said the State government is not in favour of lockdown as its priority is livelihood for people. However, people must exercise caution to check the virus spread, he said. “Shops found violating safety norms will be sealed for three days. Problems of villagers will be solved by village committees and medicine stocks made available with ASHA workers. Oxygen supply also must be monitored,” he said. 

Official sources said Ashwini and Tata Hospital will be functional by Monday for dedicated Covid care. Kulange on Wednesday had said arrangements are in place to accommodate 2327 returnees for seven day institutional quarantine at cluster temporary medical camps in all 22 blocks in the district. Ganjam, meanwhile, recorded 63 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. 

