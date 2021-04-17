Coal mining deepens water crisis in Jharsuguda  

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: Rampant mining has negatively impacted water supply in coal-rich Brajrajnagar which is now staring at a major crisis during summer. The devastating effect of open-cast mining, responsible for environmental degradation in the region, has led to depletion of local water resources. Coal’s life cycle, from mining to processing to combustion, requires a large amount of water, thereby affecting the groundwater level.

Sources said water scarcity is witnessed in Brajrajnagar even before the onset of summer as sources like ponds, bore-wells and rivers dry up due to the mining activities. To cater to the needs of local population, water is supplied through tankers in mine areas by authorities of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), Odisha Power Generation Corporation Limited (OPGC) and Brajrajnagar, Belpahar municipalities.

Residents of the mine areas, however, complained that the water supplied through tankers is not enough as consumption increases during the summer months. Water scarcity is a perennial problem in the region.

Former block chairman of Lakhanpur Goutam Pradhan said water level in Hirakud Reservoir, Ib and Kelo rivers besides Lilari and Ahira nullahs has drastically come down due to mining operations in Ib Valley Coalfields and construction of several barrages over Tel river by Chhattisgarh government.

Besides, residents of areas surrounding the Ib Valley like Junanimunda, Amdarah, Gidghara, Chhualibarna, Chingiriguda, Kudopali, Kantapali and Lajkura are also experiencing acute water shortage. Kudopali sarpanch Kunjabana Seth said though MCL supplies water through tankers, it is not adequate to meet our requirements. The situation is similar in Kirarama, Bandhbahal, Kerualbahal, Kusraloi, Ubuda, Karlajuri, Remanda, Kandsar, Khandsa, Yamuna, Negipali, Sarandamal, Karpabahal, Khadam, Kudaloi, Banjari and Piplimal areas.

Brajrajnagar MLA Kishore Kumar Mohanty said a permanent solution to the water crisis will not be achieved until the mega drinking water project from Hirakud reservoir materialises. The project should have been completed in March 2021, but due to Covid-19, the deadline was pushed to 2022. A meeting in this regard was also held with the Jharsuguda Collector and Public Health Engineering Organisation (PHEO) and municipal authorities, he added.

Executive engineer, PHEO KS Patel said the daily requirement of water in Brajrajnagar municipality was 12.85 MLD. The PHEO is able to supply 3.11 MLD water. Similarly, Belpahar municipality’s daily requirement is 6.84 MLD and the PHEO can only supply 0.75 MLD. The rest water is being provided through 20 tankers. Besides, MCL and other corporate houses are supplying water through tankers.