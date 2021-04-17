Covid testing to be ramped up in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has decided to ramp up testing, tracking and isolation in the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in view of the rapid rise in Covid-19 cases. More than 300 cases have been reported daily in the city during the current week.

Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra reviewed the Covid-19 situation in the Capital city and asked the BMC authorities to keep the call centre active for 24 hours and set a target to provide possible assistance to people within 30 minutes. The Chief Secretary directed the BMC to enhance testing target to 3,000 per day in the city area. He said that the number of Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) should be increased and each of them should be allotted specific areas. The teams will monitor home isolation cases and ensure strict implementation of the Covid norms.

Mahapatra said the patients in home isolation should be contacted on a daily basis and given necessary advice. He also directed that the positive patients in home isolation should also be daily warned not to come out. Additional Chief Secretary in the Health and Family Welfare department Pradipta Mohapatra assured supply of sufficient number of testing kits and medicines to all hospitals in the BMC. Commissioner Prem Chaudhury said people have been requested to contact toll free number 1929 for getting information about Covid testing and treatment facilities.

