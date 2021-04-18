2 yrs on, BCS machine gathers dust at blood bank

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: The delay in functioning of the blood component separation (BCS) machine at the blood bank in Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital (PRMMCH) has drawn flak from locals and patients dependent on the government-run health facility.

The BCS machine was set up at the Baripada unit of Odisha Blood Bank in 2019. A team from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had visited the MCH to inspect the equipment to issue an approval report and license for the machine to operate, but both are pending.

Sources said thousands of patients from Mayurbhanj district depend on PRMMCH for their healthcare needs. Besides, patients from Jaleswar, Bhograi, Basta, Baliapal in Balasore apart from neighbouring West Bengal and Jharkhand flock to the MCH to avail services. Apart from catering to emergency patients, the blood bank is the only hope for 200 thalassemia patients.

Moreover, there’s a daily demand of 25 to 30 units of blood and nearly 700 units in a month. But the delay in operation of BCS machine is affecting the blood bank services. Reportedly, blood banks in the four sub-divisions of the district are facing shortage of supply since March last year due to less number of donors. Official sources said over 36 blood donation camps have been conducted across the district since January this year. The task of performing tests and separating different blood groups could become easier once the BCS machine starts functioning, they said.

Medical officer of Baripada blood bank unit Dr Soumya Ranjan Nayak said a trained technical supervisor has already been appointed to operate the machine. “But we are yet to get a pathologist. The chief district medical officer has apprised the Health Secretary, Government of Odisha about the issue. Once we get the approval report and license from the Ministry, the blood bank will provide quick services to patients,” he said.