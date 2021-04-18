STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Three more held for helping Hyder escape from SCBMCH  

Mangalabag police on Saturday arrested three more persons, including a 19-year-old girl, in connection with gangster SK Hyder’s escape case.

Published: 18th April 2021 03:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2021 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Mangalabag police on Saturday arrested three more persons, including a 19-year-old girl, in connection with gangster SK Hyder’s escape case.

They are SK Raisuddin (26) of Kendrapara, SK Imran (19) of Jobra and Archana Parida of Bhogarai in Balasore.

They had helped Hyder in slipping away from SCB Medical College and Hospital, said DCP Prateek Singh.

With this, the total number of arrests made so far in connection with the gangster’s escape case increased to six.

On Friday, police had arrested two associates of Hyder, Imtiaz Khan and Chiku of Jobra, on charges of assisting him in escaping from the hospital.

Similarly, police had arrested Hyder’s aide Yakub Khan alias Sallu of Mahanadi Vihar on Tuesday. 

Meanwhile, Hyder has been kept under isolation in Choudwar circle jail after he tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.

The gangster was scheduled to be taken on a seven-day remand by the Commissionerate Police from Saturday.

However, the remand has been postponed after he tested positive, said Singh. Police will apply again for Hyder’s remand once his isolation period is over. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Double mutant variant may trigger intense Covid wave: Karnataka task force member
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
'Chances of dying from COVID is higher than succumbing after taking vaccine': Expert 
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
JEE Mains entrance exam postponed as India registers nearly 2.7 lakh COVID-19 cases
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi, India, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Amid raging second COVID-19 wave, the elderly battle loneliness and anxiety

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records highest single-day rise of 2,61,500 cases, 1,501 deaths
Hospital staff taking bodies of coronavirus victims for cremation in Hyderabad. (Photo S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Global COVID-19 death toll crosses a staggering three million as cases continue to surge in India
Gallery
All-rounder Hardik Pandya who was in the Grade B category for the 2019-20 season has made his way to the Grade A category while Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was in Grade A in the previous listing is now placed in Grade B. (Photos | PTI)
BCCI contract list 2021: Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah in A+ category, Hardik gets A. Check out which Indian cricketers got promoted, demoted
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp