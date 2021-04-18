Three more held for helping Hyder escape from SCBMCH  

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Mangalabag police on Saturday arrested three more persons, including a 19-year-old girl, in connection with gangster SK Hyder’s escape case.

They are SK Raisuddin (26) of Kendrapara, SK Imran (19) of Jobra and Archana Parida of Bhogarai in Balasore.

They had helped Hyder in slipping away from SCB Medical College and Hospital, said DCP Prateek Singh.

With this, the total number of arrests made so far in connection with the gangster’s escape case increased to six.

On Friday, police had arrested two associates of Hyder, Imtiaz Khan and Chiku of Jobra, on charges of assisting him in escaping from the hospital.

Similarly, police had arrested Hyder’s aide Yakub Khan alias Sallu of Mahanadi Vihar on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Hyder has been kept under isolation in Choudwar circle jail after he tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.

The gangster was scheduled to be taken on a seven-day remand by the Commissionerate Police from Saturday.

However, the remand has been postponed after he tested positive, said Singh. Police will apply again for Hyder’s remand once his isolation period is over.