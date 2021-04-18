STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Weekend shutdown in 10 border districts begins amid spiralling COVID situation in Odisha  

Most of the business establishments and markets downed their shutters while industrial and government activities were stopped. Only emergency services were allowed. 

Published: 18th April 2021 03:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2021 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

India lockdown, covid lockdown

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Daily activities in urban areas of 10 districts bordering Chhattisgarh came to a grinding halt as the weekend shutdown to contain the spread of Covid-19 came into force on Saturday.

In Koraput, revenue officials and police personnel were deployed at strategic locations in Jeypore, Kotpad, Sunabeda, Semiliguda and Kotpad early in the morning to ensure compliance of the shutdown guidelines.

Most of the business establishments and markets downed their shutters while industrial and government activities were stopped. Only emergency services were allowed. 

Adhering to the shutdown norms, residents in both rural and urban areas remained indoors. Hospitals in Jeypore and Koraput witnessed a thin attendance barring a few emergency patients.

Highways and roads also wore a deserted look on the day. Members of Jeypore Chamber of Commerce and Industries welcomed the two-day shutdown.

“We support the shutdown as it is the need of the hour to tide over the second Covid wave,” said secretary V Pravakar. 

On the day, Koraput reported 18 fresh Covid cases. 

The situation was similar in Sundargarh district. Rourkela police were deployed at 30 strategic locations to enforce the shutdown.

Supply of non-essential supplies and services was halted while limited movement of people in exempted categories was ensured. 

Before the enforcement of shutdown, Rourkela SP Mukesh Bhamoo briefed police personnel about the guidelines at Uditnagar parade ground. 

Meanwhile, Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) authorities declared the IT Colony at Uditnagar as the third micro-containment zone after detection of new cases.

The district administration once again appealed to people with Covid-like symptoms to consult doctors and get tested.

In Malkangiri district, all activities were paralysed due to the shutdown.

The NH-326 passing through Malkangiri town and other roads were deserted while all commercial establishments remained closed.

Residents did not step out of their homes as the administration had conducted awareness drives before the shutdown was effected. 

In view of the rapid surge in infections and mounting cases, the Odisha government on Thursday had announced weekend shutdown in urban areas of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Balangir, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Koraput, and Malkangiri districts which share borders with Chhattisgarh, that has emerged as a Covid hotspot. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Odisha Lockdown
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Double mutant variant may trigger intense Covid wave: Karnataka task force member
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
'Chances of dying from COVID is higher than succumbing after taking vaccine': Expert 
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
JEE Mains entrance exam postponed as India registers nearly 2.7 lakh COVID-19 cases
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi, India, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Amid raging second COVID-19 wave, the elderly battle loneliness and anxiety

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records highest single-day rise of 2,61,500 cases, 1,501 deaths
Hospital staff taking bodies of coronavirus victims for cremation in Hyderabad. (Photo S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Global COVID-19 death toll crosses a staggering three million as cases continue to surge in India
Gallery
All-rounder Hardik Pandya who was in the Grade B category for the 2019-20 season has made his way to the Grade A category while Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was in Grade A in the previous listing is now placed in Grade B. (Photos | PTI)
BCCI contract list 2021: Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah in A+ category, Hardik gets A. Check out which Indian cricketers got promoted, demoted
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp