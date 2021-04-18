Wildlife criminal arrested, pangolin rescued in Cuttack

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Special Task Force (STF) of the Crime Branch arrested a person from Abhimanpur village in Cuttack district and rescued one live pangolin from his possession.

Acting on a tip-off about a deal regarding the sale of a pangolin, STF officers conducted a raid on Friday in Abhimanpur and nabbed Keshab Sahoo of the same village.

A case has been registered. The rescued pangolin will be handed over to the DFO-cum-wildlife warden, Athagarh. Further investigation is on, said a STF officer.

In the last one year, the agency has seized 12 leopard hides, six elephant tusks, two deer skin, three live pangolins and 5 kg pangolin scales from the criminals.

STF has also registered 14 cases and apprehended 25 wildlife criminals in the last one year.