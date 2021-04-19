STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ahead of CM review, Minister takes stock of power projects

Besides, the accumulated loss of OHPC, OPGC and OPTCL has gone up to Rs 2,383.51 crore. 

Published: 19th April 2021 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2021 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

power

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Minister of State for Energy Dibya Shankar Mishra on Saturday reviewed the performance of power sector which has failed to provide reliable and quality power to the consumers despite huge investment by Odisha government.

The Minister took stock of the infrastructure projects being executed by the State-owned Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Ltd (OPTCL), the progress achieved in village electrification, quality of power supply and consumer satisfaction under 5T and Mo Sarkar initiatives.

The review by the Minister assumed significance following announcement of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik that he will make assessment of all departments from May 15 to 25 on implementation of various government programmes and services.

As the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India has exposed the inherent weaknesses of the public sector undertakings (PSUs) of the Energy department in its audit report tabled in the Budget session of the Assembly, the Minister has a lot to explain.

While estimating the accumulated loss of nine power sector PSUs at Rs 4,443.12 crore against capital investment of Rs 4,048.67 crore, the audit report said Gridco, the bulk power supplier to the State, is bleeding with a net worth of Rs 3,654 crore. Besides, the accumulated loss of OHPC, OPGC and OPTCL has gone up to Rs 2,383.51 crore. 

The State is still suffering from high aggregated technical and commercial (AT&C) loss of over 30 per cent even after infusion of huge capital by the government due to non-cooperation by the power distribution companies.

The OPTCL has miserably failed in the implementation of the Rs 3,843 crore Odisha Distribution System Strengthening Project (ODSSP) which envisaged to achieve 3 per cent AT&C loss reduction annually. The project approved by the State Cabinet in 2013 for construction of 550 33/11 KV sub-stations is not completed. 

Principal Secretary of Energy and Chairman, Gridco and OPTCL, Nikunja Bihari Dhal briefed on the status of all ongoing projects.

