SCB Medical College and Hospital to add more Covid beds soon

CUTTACK: In view of the rising cases of coronavirus, the SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCB MCH) has decided to increase the bed strength of its Covid hospital from 500 to 800.While 256 general beds, 35 ICU beds and 12 ventilators have already been made operational in the Covid hospital functioning from the four-storey building of the eye department, efforts are on to increase its capacity to accommodate the increasing number of patients.

“Necessary arrangements are being made on a war-footing for upgradation of the hospital with increase of its general bed strength to 500 and ICU beds to 49 within two days,” said district Covid observer and RDC (Central Range) Anil Samal.

This apart, steps are being taken to set up another 300-bed Covid hospital at Centre of Excellence building in pulmonary medicine department. A lift has already been installed in the newly constructed building and another is being set up for patients convenience, he added. The SCBMCH authorities have been instructed to make necessary arrangement for operational of second unit of the SCB Covid Hospital, he said.

As on Sunday, as many as 260 Covid patients including five house surgeons, medical students and eight children are undergoing treatment at the Covid hospital. Around 38 patients are in ICUs and ventilators.Similarly, eight patients undergoing treatment at SCB Covid hospital have so far succumbed in the last 48 hours. While all the deceased had comorbidities, the cases will be analysed to ascertain whether their deaths were due to Covid or not, said City Health Officer Satyabrat Mohapatra.