STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

SCB Medical College and Hospital to add more Covid beds soon

Similarly, eight patients undergoing treatment at SCB Covid hospital have so far succumbed in the last 48 hours.

Published: 19th April 2021 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2021 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Hospital Beds

Image for representational purpose. (File| EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: In view of the rising cases of coronavirus, the SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCB MCH) has decided to increase the bed strength of its Covid hospital from 500 to 800.While 256 general beds, 35 ICU beds and 12 ventilators have already been made operational in the Covid hospital functioning from the four-storey building of the eye department, efforts are on to increase its capacity to accommodate the increasing number of patients.  

“Necessary arrangements are being made on a war-footing for upgradation of the hospital with increase of its general bed strength to 500 and ICU beds to 49 within two days,” said district Covid observer and RDC (Central Range) Anil Samal. 

This apart, steps are being taken to set up another 300-bed Covid hospital at Centre of Excellence building in pulmonary medicine department. A lift has already been installed in the newly constructed building and another is being set up for patients convenience, he added.  The SCBMCH authorities have been instructed to make necessary arrangement for operational of second unit of the SCB Covid Hospital, he said.

As on Sunday, as many as 260 Covid patients including five house surgeons, medical students and eight children are undergoing treatment at the Covid hospital. Around 38 patients are in ICUs and ventilators.Similarly, eight patients undergoing treatment at SCB Covid hospital have so far succumbed in the last 48 hours. While all the deceased had comorbidities, the cases will be analysed to ascertain whether their deaths were due to Covid or not, said City Health Officer Satyabrat Mohapatra.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SCB Medical College and Hospital SCB MCH coronavirus ICU beds
India Matters
Amid spike in cases, a temporary Covid care centre is being set up at the Commonwealth Games Village in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS/| Parveen Negi)
Another record surge as India adds 2,73,810 COVID cases, 1,619 deaths
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
Starting 10 pm on Monday, Delhi to be under lockdown till April 26
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Govt working to save lives, livelihood: FM to India Inc amid Covid surge 
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Telangana downplays Covid-19 cases again, this time by 66%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | ANI)
WB polls: Mamata Banerjee not to campaign in Kolkata anymore, confirms TMC
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference regarding the current wave of coronavirus in New Delhi, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
COVID: Due to shortage of hospital beds, Delhi under lockdown till April 26
Gallery
WHAT IS EUROPEAN SUPER LEAGUE? Formed by some of Europe's leading football clubs, the European Super League (ESL) is a breakaway tournament that is not managed or ruled by the UEFA.
European Super League explained: Why is UEFA angry about new league and how will it affect Champions League, transfers?
All-rounder Hardik Pandya who was in the Grade B category for the 2019-20 season has made his way to the Grade A category while Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was in Grade A in the previous listing is now placed in Grade B. (Photos | PTI)
BCCI contract list 2021: Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah in A+ category, Hardik gets A. Check out which Indian cricketers got promoted, demoted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp