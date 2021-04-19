STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TPCODL contract staff threaten stir over recruitment  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The eligibility criteria fixed by Tata Power Central Odisha Distribution Ltd (TPCODL) for recruitment to various technical and non-technical posts has been strongly opposed by the contractual employees represented by Odisha Power Employees Union. 

TPCODL has come out with an advertisement on April 11 for recruitment to various categories of posts. Candidates securing 55 per cent (pc) marks in HSC, Plus II and degree examination will be eligible to apply for non-technical posts while the eligibility criteria for technical posts are minimum 50 pc marks in HSC and 55 pc in ITI/NCVT. Besides, those who have crossed the age of 45 years as on March 31 will not be eligible to apply. 

President of the union Dhobei Sahoo said this goes against the interest of nearly 2,000 workers engaged through business associates who have been working for more than 15 years in the utility prior to take over by Tata Power. “Such eligibility criteria will completely eliminate the chances of almost all the present contractual employees to apply for technical and non-technical posts, specifically for the posts of officer and junior technician,” Sahoo said. 

There has been persistent demand by the union for regularisation of about 1,785 33/11 KV structure workers, 30 customer care executives, 39 clerical staff and 121 other workers who could not be accommodated during 2009-10 regularisation. He said several legal proceedings are pending before different statutory authorities relating to abolition of contract labour in TPCODL (formerly known as CESU). Sahoo has urged the TPCODL CEO to withdraw the advertisement issued on April 11 with immediate effect.

