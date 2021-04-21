Bauxite mine workers end protest after 83 days

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: After 83 days of staging dharna in front of Collector’s office demanding proper wages, workers of Kodingamali bauxite mines near Laxmipur called off their protest on Tuesday. Disappointed with the lackadaisical attitude of Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) and Mythri Infra Ltd, members of Kodingamali Mine Workers Association submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik through Collector Mohd Abdaal Akhtar.

The association consists of workers engaged in different capacities at Kodingamali bauxite mines near Laxmipur in Koraput. Association leader Raju Kuldip alleged that since the day workers asked for minimum wage and welfare as per mining rules and act and started unionising workers to press their demands, the company abruptly issued an unsigned transfer notice to 34 workers to a uranium mining unit of the company in Jharkhand. Furthermore, the company allegedly deleted their names from the attendance punching machine and disallowed them to work from December 29, 2020.