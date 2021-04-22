STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Bodies of three migrants killed in mishap cremated in Odisha

The bodies of three migrant workers from Nabarangpur district, who were killed in a road mishap in Telangana, were brought back to their native Chikili village in Dabugaon block on Wednesday. 

Published: 22nd April 2021 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2021 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

Dead body, Death

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE:  The bodies of three migrant workers from Nabarangpur district, who were killed in a road mishap in Telangana, were brought back to their native Chikili village in Dabugaon block on Wednesday. 

While two workers, Paramananda Gouda (62) and Astu Bhatra (60), died on the spot, Budan Gouda (35) succumbed during treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad. The trio was among the six workers who were killed after a truck carrying them overturned on Monday.

They were returning to their workplace when the driver lost control of the vehicle. All the workers were engaged in a brick kiln at Shamshabad in Telangana, Last rites of the workers were performed at Chikili in the afternoon. Five other workers from the village, who were travelling in the ill-fated vehicle, sustained injuries in the mishap and are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad.

They are Gada Jani, Tularam Bhatra, Gomati Bhatra, Padlam Gouda and Khetra Pujari. Their condition is stated to be stable. Sources said over 100 residents of the village are working as labourers at brick kilns in Telangana of whom 37 were engaged at the kiln in Shamshabad.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nabarangpur Odisha
India Matters
Odisha government has decided to ramp up testing, tracking and isolation in the BMC area in view of the rapid rise in Covid-19 cases.
Maharashtra, UP among 10 states that account for over 75%t of new Covid cases 
FILE | Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus wears a deserted look as Maharashtra undergoes a weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
Lockdown in Maharashtra, inter-city, inter-dist travel banned
The chopper with baby Riya and her mother lands in the village. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Family’s first girl child in 35 years brought home by helicopter in Rajasthan
For representational purposes (File | AP)
Fearing 'extremist' tag, Xinjiang's Uyghur Muslims not fasting in Ramzan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Website shows availability but Hyderabad hospitals face shortage of oxygen beds
A man carries a cylinder filled with medical oxygen at a plant in New Delhi on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Over 2500 ambulance calls daily from COVID patients in Delhi for past one week: Data
Gallery
A man waits for the cremation of a relative who died of COVID-19, placed near bodies of other victims, in New Delhi, India. (Photo | AP)
Lockdowns return, clamour for oxygen: India being overrun by massive virus surge
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp