Bodies of three migrants killed in mishap cremated in Odisha

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: The bodies of three migrant workers from Nabarangpur district, who were killed in a road mishap in Telangana, were brought back to their native Chikili village in Dabugaon block on Wednesday.

While two workers, Paramananda Gouda (62) and Astu Bhatra (60), died on the spot, Budan Gouda (35) succumbed during treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad. The trio was among the six workers who were killed after a truck carrying them overturned on Monday.

They were returning to their workplace when the driver lost control of the vehicle. All the workers were engaged in a brick kiln at Shamshabad in Telangana, Last rites of the workers were performed at Chikili in the afternoon. Five other workers from the village, who were travelling in the ill-fated vehicle, sustained injuries in the mishap and are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad.

They are Gada Jani, Tularam Bhatra, Gomati Bhatra, Padlam Gouda and Khetra Pujari. Their condition is stated to be stable. Sources said over 100 residents of the village are working as labourers at brick kilns in Telangana of whom 37 were engaged at the kiln in Shamshabad.