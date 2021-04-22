Chandahandi shut down for a week

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: After Raigarh, residents of bordering Chandahandi have declared an eight-day shutdown in the block starting April 21. Chandahandi and Raighar blocks of Nabarangpur district share borders with Chhattisgarh which has emerged as a Covid hotspot.

In a bid to stem the spread of infection, Chandahandi chairperson Tikamsingh Nayak had declared a shutdown in the block till April 23. However, the local administration cancelled the shutdown.

On Wednesday, senior citizens, advocates and delegates of the local chamber of commerce met the chairman and decided to impose the week-long shutdown.

Meanwhile, 194 fresh Covid cases were reported from Nabarangpur, taking the tally to 1,321 in the district. Chandahandi and Raighar reported 327 and 321 cases respectively in the last 24 hours.