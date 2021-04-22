Migrant worry in Malkangiri

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: The district administration is facing an uphill task to deal with the huge influx of migrant workers through the inter-State border check post at Motu. Since April 12, around 3,773 migrant workers from states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Maharashtra have entered the district through Motu.

Of the total migrants, 2,842 workers belongs to Malkangiri while the remaining 931 hail from other districts of Odisha, said project director, DRDA Balamukunda Bhuyan.The district administration has put in place necessary arrangements at Motu to screen the migrant workers.

Apart from thermal screening, the migrants’ name and other details are being registered. Those producing RT-PCR negative reports are being allowed to enter. The workers are also being tested through antigen kits. Those testing positive are being asked to go for home isolation. Meanwhile, 31 fresh Covid cases were detected in the district, taking the active tally to 59.