Orissa High Court asks State to clear decks for urban polls

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has directed the State authorities to complete the process required for conducting urban elections which have been delayed by over two years. Hearing a petition filed by one Hemant Rath in December, 2019, the Court directed the State government to make necessary amendments to the existing Orissa Municipal Act-1950 and Orissa Municipal Corporation Act-2003. The amendment is necessary for reservation of seats for SC, ST and OBC in the ULB polls. The government has also not yet finalised delimitation of wards.

The single judge bench of Justice CR Dash disposed of the petition on Monday, directing the government to complete amendment of the Acts. In 2018, the court on a PIL had asked the government not to exceed 50 per cent reservation of seats for the SC, ST and OBC in the non-scheduled areas.

Challenging the order, the government in September 2018 had moved the Supreme Court which rejected its appeal. A special leave petition filed by the government in this regard in the apex court was also rejected in January 2019 in which the apex court had asked the government to abide by the directive of the High Court. The task continues to remain incomplete since then as the State government is yet to bring in the amendments.