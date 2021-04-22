STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Paradeep Phosphate Ltd to set up oxygen plants in select hospitals of Odisha

The decision was taken in view of the surging daily positive case count of Odisha which has already breached the 4,000 mark since the last couple of days.

Published: 22nd April 2021 09:54 AM

A worker inspects oxygen cylinders at a facility in Bengaluru before they are sent to hospitals. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

By Express News Service

PARADIP: As the country grapples with acute shortage of oxygen to treat Covid patients, Paradeep Phosphate Ltd (PPL) has decided to install three pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen generation plants in various health facilities across the State.

The decision was taken in view of the surging daily positive case count of Odisha which has already breached the 4,000 mark since the last couple of days. The first oxygen plant will come up in Jagatsinghpur district at a cost of Rs 18 lakh. 

Head of corporate affairs, PPL Sudhi Ranjan Mishra said, “We have approached Jagatsinghpur Collector to identify the hospital where the plant will be installed. In the first phase, PPL will install three plants in selected hospitals of the State. Later, plants will be set up at other locations taking into consideration the prevailing situation.”

Besides, the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) has decided to set up an oxygen plant in its unit at Paradip. It has planned to provide oxygen free of cost to hospitals treating Covid patients. Sources said it will take at least two-three months for IFFCO to supply oxygen for Covid patients.

However, PPL will install the PSA oxygen plants in health facilities on a war-footing. PSA consists of twin-tower adsorber filled with desiccant. These two towers are interconnected with valves for automatic change of towers. While one tower is involved in production, the other is in regeneration to provide uninterrupted supply of oxygen gas. 

This apart, PPL has opened a Covid vaccination centre at its plant site. Earlier, PPL used its CSR funds in boosting immunity of pregnant and lactating women and children to fight against coronavirus. PPL had also launched a 100-day nutrition programme for pregnant, lactating mothers and children aged 0-2 years who were deprived of healthy and nutritious food during the pandemic.  Nearly, 637 persons including 65 pregnant women of Kujang block have been benefitted from this programme.

