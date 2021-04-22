STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Will Odisha bear the COVID-19 vaccine expenses?

State has 1.93 crore population that belong to 18 to 44 years category; 1.16 crore above 45 years are undergoing vaccination

Published: 22nd April 2021 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2021 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

Vials of remdesivir vaccines recovered from three persons who were arrested by the police for its alleged black marketing, in Kanpur. (Photo | PTI)

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after the Centre opened vaccination for all citizens above 18 years, four states have already announced to bear the expenses of Covid vaccine for their residents, aged between 18 and 44 years as the vaccination is free for people of 45 years and above.

Will Odisha also follow suit? Given the demographic condition of the State and around 32 per cent of the population below poverty line, people from different sections have demanded the State government to take a judicious decision as spending Rs 1,500 per person for vaccine may not be possible for many.

According to an estimate, Odisha has a population of 1.93 crore that belong to the 18 to 44 years category. While 1.16 crore above 45 years are undergoing vaccination as per the Central government vaccine protocol under which the Centre is bearing the cost of vaccine, the latter has allowed vaccine manufacturers to provide 50 per cent of their production to the open market.

Since Odisha was among the states that demanded vaccine to be available in the open market, many are of the opinion that the government should also consider announcing vaccination free of cost. As announced by the Serum Institute, Covishield will be available at Rs 400 per dose to state governments.

If the State procures Covishield it would have to make a provision of Rs 800 crore to Rs 1000 crore considering its share from the Centre. The budget may come down if Covaxin (whose price is expected to be lower than Covishield) is opted and it can be met from the DMF fund. While the government is yet to announce whether it would bear the expense, former Finance Minister Panchanan Kanungo suggested that the State should give the vaccine free at the public health facilities during the Phase 3, as it was in Phase 1 and Phase 2.

“Those who can afford the cost may take the vaccine available at the private health facilities. People unable to bear the cost can take the jab at government facilities. I think such an arrangement would lessen the financial burden on the State government,” he said.

Public health experts, however, demanded for a flexible vaccine policy that would be based on equity, transparency and quality. Additional Professor at Bhubaneswar-based Indian Institute of Public Health Bhuputra Panda said vaccine should be made available to all irrespective of income level and poor people should not feel left out in their fight against the coronavirus. “Transparency with respect to cost should be ensured so that gullible people will not be charged extra. This apart, quality in terms of adverse event following immunisation should also be ensured,” he said.     

A senior official said the government will soon come up with a strategy. “The State will get its share from the Centre’s 50 pc vaccine from manufacturers. But in order to make the vaccination drive faster we may have to go for direct procurement. The government is considering various options and the Chief Minister will make an announcement soon,” he said.

Doctors warned of action for not joining duty
The government has warned the doctors, who have not yet joined duty assigned to them in districts for management of Covid-19, of disciplinary action. In an order, Health department said a number of doctors temporarily posted for management of Covid in districts are not joining at their place of deployment putting hardship on the part of administrations in their fight against the pandemic. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID vaccination for all COVID vaccination Coronavirus
India Matters
Odisha government has decided to ramp up testing, tracking and isolation in the BMC area in view of the rapid rise in Covid-19 cases.
Maharashtra, UP among 10 states that account for over 75%t of new Covid cases 
FILE | Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus wears a deserted look as Maharashtra undergoes a weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
Lockdown in Maharashtra, inter-city, inter-dist travel banned
The chopper with baby Riya and her mother lands in the village. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Family’s first girl child in 35 years brought home by helicopter in Rajasthan
For representational purposes (File | AP)
Fearing 'extremist' tag, Xinjiang's Uyghur Muslims not fasting in Ramzan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Website shows availability but Hyderabad hospitals face shortage of oxygen beds
A man carries a cylinder filled with medical oxygen at a plant in New Delhi on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Over 2500 ambulance calls daily from COVID patients in Delhi for past one week: Data
Gallery
A man waits for the cremation of a relative who died of COVID-19, placed near bodies of other victims, in New Delhi, India. (Photo | AP)
Lockdowns return, clamour for oxygen: India being overrun by massive virus surge
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp