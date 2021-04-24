STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid plans reviewed in Sundargarh

The district on Friday saw 684 new cases including 428 from Rourkela. 

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: As the infection continues to grow menacingly in Sundargarh district, Collector Nikhil Pavan Kalyan along with SP Sagarika Nath and CDMO Dr SK Mishra reviewed the Covid-19 management at NTPC Medical College and Hospital at Sundargarh town.

Taking stock of the availability of oxygen, fire safety measures and force deployment to ensure Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, the Collector informed that more ventilator beds will be added to the NTPC Hospital and RT-PCR testing would be ramped up.  The district on Friday saw 684 new cases including 428 from Rourkela. 

At Rourkela, ADM and Incident Commander for Covid-19 Aboli Sunil Naravane said sufficient oxygen is available for infected patients and three OAS officers would shortly join Rourkela to strengthen virus management. She said door to door delivery of medicines has also started at Rourkela and advised asymptomatic patients not to visit the Covid-19 hospital at Hi-Tech Medical College & Hospital.

Meanwhile, crackdown continued against Covid-19 norm violators throughout the district and fine to the tune of Rs 9.97 lakh has been collected in the past 24 hours till Friday morning. Multiple raids were conducted at medical stores in Rourkela to check hoarding of medicines. Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) Commissioner Dibyajyoti Parida lifted micro containment orders from three areas of IT Colony at Uditnagar besides Sector-20 and Sector-1. The Commissioner declared two micro containment zones at Sector-20 and part of Jagda area after detection of new cases on Friday.

