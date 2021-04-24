STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Efforts on to restart MCL Covid Hospital

Amid rise in coronavirus cases, the district administration is working on a war footing to make the Covid hospital at MCL Central Hospital, Talcher functional as soon as possible. 

Published: 24th April 2021 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2021 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ANGUL:  Amid rise in coronavirus cases, the district administration is working on a war footing to make the Covid hospital at MCL Central Hospital, Talcher functional as soon as possible. A 80-bed Covid care centre and a ward at the district headquarters hospital have already started functioning in Angul town.

CDMO, Dr Abhaya Dash said talks are in advanced stage with SUM Hospital and MCL to make the Covid hospital at Talcher functional as soon as possible. Dr Dash said the facility at Talcher will have 120 beds including 20 ICU beds. The hospital was run by the State government in collaboration with SUM Hospital and MCL last year. “The same arrangements will be made this year too,” he said. 

The CDMO said the emphasis of the health administration is on testing, tracing and treatment. “The district has witnessed a spike in cases in the recent past and the authorities are monitoring the situation,” he said. Angul Collector Siddharth Shankar Swain said the administration is on lookout for another dedicated hospital apart from the one at Talcher. 

Meanwhile, with cases going up to over 140 in the last three days, Nabamishra colony in Talcher town was declared a containment zone. The restrictions at the locality will be applicable till Monday morning. This apart, shutdown has been imposed at Talcher and Angul towns from Thursday 9 pm to Monday morning to contain the spread of the virus.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MCL Central Hospital
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
A health worker moves oxygen cylinders at GTB Hospital in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: Delhi hospitals gasp for oxygen amid staggered supply and severe shortage
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp