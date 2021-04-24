Efforts on to restart MCL Covid Hospital

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Amid rise in coronavirus cases, the district administration is working on a war footing to make the Covid hospital at MCL Central Hospital, Talcher functional as soon as possible. A 80-bed Covid care centre and a ward at the district headquarters hospital have already started functioning in Angul town.

CDMO, Dr Abhaya Dash said talks are in advanced stage with SUM Hospital and MCL to make the Covid hospital at Talcher functional as soon as possible. Dr Dash said the facility at Talcher will have 120 beds including 20 ICU beds. The hospital was run by the State government in collaboration with SUM Hospital and MCL last year. “The same arrangements will be made this year too,” he said.

The CDMO said the emphasis of the health administration is on testing, tracing and treatment. “The district has witnessed a spike in cases in the recent past and the authorities are monitoring the situation,” he said. Angul Collector Siddharth Shankar Swain said the administration is on lookout for another dedicated hospital apart from the one at Talcher.

Meanwhile, with cases going up to over 140 in the last three days, Nabamishra colony in Talcher town was declared a containment zone. The restrictions at the locality will be applicable till Monday morning. This apart, shutdown has been imposed at Talcher and Angul towns from Thursday 9 pm to Monday morning to contain the spread of the virus.