STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha towns under weekend shutdown as COVID cases breach 4- lakh-mark

Two of the latest deaths happened in Sundergarh district, and one person each died in Bolangir, Balasore, Bargarh, Bhadrak, Cuttack and Nuapada

Published: 24th April 2021 02:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2021 02:31 PM   |  A+A-

lockdown, coronavirus lockdown

Representational Image. (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha on Saturday reported 6,647 new COVID-19 cases, following which the state's tally breached the 4-lakh-mark, officials said.

Eight more people died in the state of COVID-19, taking the toll to 1,981, they said.

The state's COVID-19 tally currently stands at 4,01,314.

Odisha crossed the 3-lakh-mark on November 7 last year, and took over five months to record the next one lakh cases.

All 30 districts reported new cases. Of these, 3,855 were detected in quarantine centers while the rest 2,792 are local contact cases.

Khurda district, of which state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, reported the highest 1,189 new positive cases, followed by Sundergarh (788) and Nuapada (559).

Two of the latest deaths happened in Sundergarh district, and one person each died in Bolangir, Balasore, Bargarh, Bhadrak, Cuttack and Nuapada, he said.

There are 43,304 active cases in the state at present.

In all, 3,56,003 patients have so far recovered from the disease.

The state tested 41,017 samples on Friday.

Meanwhile, the weekend shutdown in all the towns of the state started in the morning. It will continue till 5 am on Monday, said special relief commissioner PK Jena.

Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner SK Priyadarshi said 32 platoons of forces have been deployed in the twin city to implement the lockdown.

While 12 platoons were deployed in Cuttack, 20 were on duty in Bhubaneswar.

Each platoon has 30 personnel. Jena said that the essential services are functioning amid the shutdown, adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

The government has also allowed morning walks, jogging and cycling from 5 am to 6 am during the weekend shutdown.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha covid cases Odisha lockdown coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
A health worker moves oxygen cylinders at GTB Hospital in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: Delhi hospitals gasp for oxygen amid staggered supply and severe shortage
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp