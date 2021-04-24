STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sambalpur University staff suicide: Rs 8 lakh ex-gratia for kin

The syndicate also decided to pay an ex-gratia of Rs 8 lakh against demand for Rs 15 lakh to family of the deceased.

Sambalpur University

Sambalpur University (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: An emergency meeting of the Syndicate of Sambalpur University’s was held amid heavy deployment of police on Friday to discuss demands put forth by the employees’ union following death of a contractual employee Dinabandhu Mishra who committed suicide near the office of Vice Chancellor on April 20.

Deputy registrar of the university, Shyamaprashad Rout said the charter of demands submitted by the employees union was placed before the syndicate members and decisions taken after thorough discussions. 

While Rs 5.5 lakh has already been paid to the family, the rest Rs 2.5 lakh will be paid to wife of the deceased through a cheque. Regarding the demand for job to a family member of Mishra, it was resolved to forward the case to the Higher Education department.

It was also agreed that University would offer engagement, until the application is processed to one member of the family through outsourcing in Sambalpur University Institute of Information Technology (SUIIT) immediately. To ensure such situations do not recur, the Syndicate decided to hold meetings of the university administration and employees’ union at regular intervals.

