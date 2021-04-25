COVID-19 triple mutant strain: Odisha sets up 54 check points along West Bengal border for surveillance

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As Covid-19 infection spreads rapidly in West Bengal due to triple mutant strain, Odisha Government has set-up 54 temporary border checkpoints to keep a vigil on the movement of the people between the two states.

The State Police has set-up 22 temporary border checkpoints in Balasore and 32 in Mayurbhanj to keep a surveillance on the inter-state movement between Odisha and West Bengal.

This apart, border checkpoints at Laxmannath and Udaypur in Balasore district and at Hatibari and Chaksuliapada in Mayurbhanj continue to keep a tan on movement of vehicles round the clock.

DGP Abhay on Sunday visited Balasore and reviewed the border sealing arrangement alongside West Bengal.

ADG Law and Order YK Jethwa, Eastern Range IG Diptesh Kumar Pattanayak and Balasore SP Sudhansu Sekhar Mishra were present. Mayurbhanj SP Parmar Smit Parshottamdas also attended the meeting in Balasore.

During his visit to Balasore, Abhay reviewed the functioning of border checkpoints in the district and in Mayurbhanj.

Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena on Saturday ordered mandatory 14-day institutional quarantine for people coming from West Bengal without double vaccination and RTPCR negative reports (not earlier than 48 hours).

The people coming from West Bengal who have received both the doses of the vaccine and have negative RTPCR report will have to undergo 7-day home quarantine.

The DGP also reviewed enforcement of Covid-19 guidelines, night curfew and weekend shutdown in Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts.

In a special drive to enforce Covid-19 guidelines, Balasore police have initiated action against 5,690 persons for mask and social distancing violations and have collected Rs 21.19 lakh fines from the violators.

Similarly, Mayurbhanj police has acted against 4,951 persons for mask and social distancing violations and has collected Rs 21.44 lakh fines from the violators during a special drive to enforce Covid-19 guidelines in the district.

DGP and ADG Law and Order also visited Bhadrak later in the day and reviewed the enforcement of Covid measures, night curfew and weekend shutdown in the district.