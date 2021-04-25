STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Holding tax hike by BMC not sustainable in law: Orissa High Court

Orissa HC has held that any attempt by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation to enhance holding tax is not sustainable in law.

Published: 25th April 2021 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2021 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: In a significant judgement, the Orissa High Court has held that any attempt by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) to enhance holding tax is not sustainable in law.

The Court said the holding tax cannot be enhanced till the State legislature passes a law specifically authorising the municipal corporation to levy and collect taxes.

The BMC had admittedly raised the holding tax by following the procedure envisaged under the Orissa Municipal (OM) Act, 1950 for enhancing the rate of holding tax in the light of the transitional provision contained in the Orissa Municipal Corporation (OMC) Act, 2003.

The division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice BP Routray ruled that the transitional provision, Section 694 (3) of the OMC Act cannot be invoked by BMC to justify either the raising of the rate of holding tax or to continue to levy and collect it for a period subsequent to the repeal of the OM Act.

“The question of BMC resorting to the procedure under the OM Act, after its repeal, is to no avail since under the OMC Act, there is no concept of holding tax at all. So the question of legitimising such demand by following the procedure under the OM Act, after its repeal by the OMC Act, does not arise,” the bench observed.

Enhancement of holding tax by BMC ‘is unsustainable in law’ as it seeks to collect the holding tax for a period after the commencement of the OMC Act, and at a rate higher than that prevalent when the OM Act was in force, the HC ruled while disposing of a petition on Thursday. Kalyani Maternity Hospital Pvt Ltd had filed the petition in 2012.

“The legislative intent, engrafted in the OMC Act, was only to preserve the right of BMC to collect tax which were leviable immediately before commencement of the OMC Act and which were being imposed. It by no means permits BMC to raise the rate of a tax that was leviable for a period prior to the coming into force of the Act," the bench further ruled.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa high court Orissa HC Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu to face strict COVID-19 restrictions from April 26, here's what will remain open
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp