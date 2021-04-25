STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Social worker in Odisha opens oxygen bank to lend cylinders for free

Atif Alam who runs a social organisation 'Social Star Club', started the oxygen bank earlier this month and it currently has 45 cylinders in stock. 

Published: 25th April 2021 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2021 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

Social worker Atif Alam

Social worker Atif Alam

By Mayank Bhusan Pani
Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  In the midst of a dangerous second wave, a city-based social worker Atif Alam has opened a medical oxygen bank to lend oxygen cylinders to needy patients free of cost.

The 33-year-old man who runs a social organisation ‘Social Star Club’, started the oxygen bank earlier this month and it currently has 45 cylinders in stock. 

Last year in May when the Covid cases were on the rise, Atif through his organisation had started providing oxygen cylinders, medicated beds, air beds and wheelchairs to patients in need on a rotation basis. He had five oxygen cylinders then.

When people came to know about Atif’s philanthropic works, some of his well-wishers and patrons offered to donate for oxygen cylinders.

Over the last one year, he managed to procure 45 cylinders and three oxygen concentrators (medical devices that deliver nearly pure oxygen through the nose via tubes). “

Demand for oxygen cylinders had fallen in the later part of 2020 but it has increased again since March this year.

As the demand is more, I thought of opening an oxygen bank on my club premises with the money that I got as donations”, said Atif who has provided cylinders to over 350 patients since May last with 72 availing the cylinders in April only.  

The oxygen cylinders cost somewhere between Rs 9,000 and Rs 12,000. “With the rising demand, many people are unable to rent or buy a cylinder. Anyone can borrow an oxygen cylinder for 10 days from me for free by submitting his or her Aadhar card and an application for the same. If they need it for an extended period after 10 days, then they will have to submit another application which will be considered by our social organisation committee”, he said.

Atif and his team check the medical history and referral of the patient before giving the cylinder, to prevent hoarding. At a given point of time, Atif and his group keep five to eight cylinders in reserve. His organisation is also providing Ventilator Van service at nominal charges. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Atif Alam Social Star Club
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu to face strict COVID-19 restrictions from April 26, here's what will remain open
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp