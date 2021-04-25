Social worker in Odisha opens oxygen bank to lend cylinders for free

Mayank Bhusan Pani By

Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: In the midst of a dangerous second wave, a city-based social worker Atif Alam has opened a medical oxygen bank to lend oxygen cylinders to needy patients free of cost.

The 33-year-old man who runs a social organisation ‘Social Star Club’, started the oxygen bank earlier this month and it currently has 45 cylinders in stock.

Last year in May when the Covid cases were on the rise, Atif through his organisation had started providing oxygen cylinders, medicated beds, air beds and wheelchairs to patients in need on a rotation basis. He had five oxygen cylinders then.

When people came to know about Atif’s philanthropic works, some of his well-wishers and patrons offered to donate for oxygen cylinders.

Over the last one year, he managed to procure 45 cylinders and three oxygen concentrators (medical devices that deliver nearly pure oxygen through the nose via tubes). “

Demand for oxygen cylinders had fallen in the later part of 2020 but it has increased again since March this year.

As the demand is more, I thought of opening an oxygen bank on my club premises with the money that I got as donations”, said Atif who has provided cylinders to over 350 patients since May last with 72 availing the cylinders in April only.

The oxygen cylinders cost somewhere between Rs 9,000 and Rs 12,000. “With the rising demand, many people are unable to rent or buy a cylinder. Anyone can borrow an oxygen cylinder for 10 days from me for free by submitting his or her Aadhar card and an application for the same. If they need it for an extended period after 10 days, then they will have to submit another application which will be considered by our social organisation committee”, he said.

Atif and his team check the medical history and referral of the patient before giving the cylinder, to prevent hoarding. At a given point of time, Atif and his group keep five to eight cylinders in reserve. His organisation is also providing Ventilator Van service at nominal charges.