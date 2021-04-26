Kumbh Mela returnee dies, locals panic  

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The death of a Kumbh Mela returnee has spread panic among locals of Dhalapur village in Boudh district. The 62-year-old deceased was a retired Sanskrit teacher in Dhalapur. Though a native of Ganjam, he was living in Dhalapur after his retirement.

Sources said he returned from the Kumbh Mela on Friday and underwent the mandatory RT-PCR test. However, before his test report could arrive, he fell sick and died on Saturday.

Fearing that he was Covid positive, no family member or neighbour came forward to cremate his body.

Boudh chief district medical officer Dr Trilochan Pradhan said the deceased’s test report is yet to reach but samples have been collected from his family members as part of contact tracing. The body was cremated as per Covid norms on Sunday.