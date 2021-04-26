Noted Odia scribe Amjad Badshah passes away due to COVID-19 complications

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Noted journalist Amjad Badshah passed away due to COVID-19 at the age of 45 on Sunday. He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Rourkela. Badshah had tested positive on April 7. He isolated himself initially but was admitted to the Covid-19 hospital in Jharsuguda on April 9.

A few days later, his condition deteriorated and he was shifted to a private hospital in Rourkela where he breathed his last. Badshah was working as a media educator since the last few years. He was also the consulting editor of NFTV media and The Sociocrat. He is survived by his wife, a four-year-old daughter and two-month-old son.