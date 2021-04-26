Odisha: Number of daily COVID-19 cases drops by eight per cent amid surge, seven die

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the State reported over 6,000 cases for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday, the number of new infections was down by around eight per cent (pc) from the previous day’s count, despite 2,000 more tests conducted in last 24 hours.

As many as 6,116 people had tested positive against 6,647 on Saturday. The virus claimed seven more lives during the period. Two patients from Rayagada and one each from Bhubaneswar, Ganjam, Puri, Kalahandi and Sundargarh succumbed to the disease.

Of the fresh cases, 3,546 were detected among people in quarantine and 2,570 were local contacts. Khurda, Sundargarh, Nuapada, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Jajpur and Cuttack remained the worst hit with 875, 785, 430, 318, 321, 324 and 343 infections respectively.

Apart from the western Odisha districts, the infection is spreading fast in coastal districts and the northern region bordering West Bengal. While the number of cases rose to above 300 following the arrival of returnees from the neighbouring state, two other border districts - Balasore and Mayurbhanj - have been witnessing a surge in cases.

As a precautionary measure, the State government has sealed all 90 entry points in the two border districts and set up 54 check posts for intensified surveillance on people returning from West Bengal. Negative RT-PCR test or vaccination certificate have been made mandatory for returnees and those failing to produce are being kept in quarantine.

With 43,765 tests, the overall test positivity rate (TPR) dropped to 14 pc from 16.2 pc a day before. Though the TPR in several districts declined slightly, it was above the State average in 12 districts. Nuapada continued to top the chart with 37.7 pc, followed by Sundargarh (37.6 pc), Nabarangpur (33.4 pc), Sambalpur (32.2 pc), Kalahandi (29 pc), Bargarh (23.8 pc) and Khurda (21.1 pc).

Director of Medical Education and Training Prof CBK Mohanty said as anticipated the situation is improving in western Odisha districts. "The number of tests has been increased in the districts. More tests will be conducted in the 10 districts in coming days. The good thing is more than 90 pc positive cases are in home isolation and less than 10 pc patents have been hospitalised," he said.

Of the total 4,07,457 confirmed cases, 3,62,931 have recovered and 1988 succumbed. The active cases stood at 42,485. As Covid-19 tightened its grip, Puri district administration on Sunday imposed a ban on cremation of bodies at Swargadwar by people from outside the district.

Bodies of COVID-19 patients of Puri district will be cremated at Mangalanadi ghat while 'Asthi Visarjan' and other funeral related rituals will not be allowed near the sea, a notification stated.

Meanwhile, AIIMS-Bhubaneswar has launched telemedicine services though tele-conference and Swasthya App. The walk-in OPD services of the premier hospital will remain suspended temporarily from Monday in view of the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases.