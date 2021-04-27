STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

COVID-19: Odisha records all time high test positivity rate

The highest TPR of 16.11 pc was recorded on July 24 last year when 1,503 people had tested positive of 9,327 tested.

Published: 27th April 2021 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2021 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after a drop of nearly eight per cent (pc) cases, Odisha saw a rise of over 400 cases as the State reported 6,599 new Covid-19 cases posting an all time high test positivity rate (TPR) of 16.64 pc. Nine more succumbed to the disease, the highest death toll on a day, this year.

The highest TPR of 16.11 pc was recorded on July 24 last year when 1,503 people had tested positive of 9,327 tested. The TPR was 16.2 pc on Saturday.

The positivity shot up following a decline in testing. Only 39,642 tests were conducted in last 24 hours as against 43,765 tests previous day. 

Of the fresh infections, 3,827 were in quarantine and 2,772 local contacts. While Khurda continued to be worst hit, significant number of cases were detected from Cuttack, Ganjam, Jajpur, Puri and Jagatsinghpur apart from the eight districts bordering Chhattisgarh and two northern districts bordering West Bengal.

The maximum 958 cases were from Khurda, 551 from Nuapada, 518 from Kalahandi, 488 from Cuttack, 436 from Jharsuguda, 434 from Sundargarh, 323 from Ganjam, 237 from Jajpur and 226 from Sambalpur.
One of the green category districts Sonepur recorded more than 100 cases after a gap of over six months. The district had reported 129 cases on October 1 last year. 

The positivity rate in 10 districts was above the State average with highest 47 pc in Kalahandi district, followed by 42 pc in Sambalpur, 38.7 pc in Nuapada, 28.8 pc in Nabarangpur, 27.7 pc in Bargarh, 27.2 pc in Sundargarh, 25.2 pc in Jharsuguda, 20.7 pc in Khurda, 19.3 pc in Jajpur and 17.2 pc in Boudh.As per the data of Chennai-based Institute of Mathematical Sciences, the R value (reproduction value) though has dropped below two in Odisha, it is the second highest in the country. R value in the State was 1.71 as against 1.84 in Uttar Pradesh. 

Since the cases remained in a range of 6,000 to 6,700 for last five days, Director of Medical Education and Training Prof CBK Mohanty said the Covid-19 graph is plateauing in the State.

“Neither the State, nor the country has witnessed a sharp increase in Covid cases in the past few days. The curve is plateauing. If the trend continues and people strictly adhere to Covid appropriate behaviour, we can expect a decline in cases soon,” hoped Prof Mohanty.

Health experts, however, refused to buy his claim. Noted microbiologist Dr Tribhuban Mohan Mohapatra said the cases are down because Odisha is testing less.

The number is likely to touch 10,000 per day if 60,000 to 70,000 tests, including 70 pc through RT-PCR, are conducted per day like other states, he added. The State has 44,895 active cases, of which around 3,000 are in hospital isolation. 

The number of patients admitted in ICUs has surpassed the last year’s peak time ICU admissions. While the highest 836 patients were admitted during the peak of first wave, now 867 patients are in ICU beds across Covid hospitals in the State. 

The ICU beds in  Kalahandi, Balangir and Jajpur districts besides in Ashwini Hospital at Cuttack, Aditya Ashwini Hospital at Bhubaneswar and Jay Prakash Hospital at Rourkela are occupied.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Odisha Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Outbreak Coronavirus Outbreak COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
India gets to see the ugly face of  U.S. selfishness
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Explosive rise places Bengaluru at top of active COVID heap
For representational purposes
Look before you forward! Fake information adds to COVID distress
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| ANI)
551 oxygen generation plants to be set up in govt hospitals: PMO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka announces 14-day 'corona curfew' from April 27 evening, free vaccinations for all
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for those age above 18 years in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oscars was live-broadcasted from various other cities like London, Paris, Kilkenny (Ireland), Sydney and Rome. (Photo| AP)
93rd Academy Awards: Celebrities gather at Dolby Theatre and Union Station for star-studded day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp