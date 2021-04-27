Odisha: Congress blocks NH over toll tax waiver

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Congress workers of Badasahi and Betnoti blocks in Mayurbhanj staged protest on NH-18 on Monday morning demanding toll waiver at Padmanavpur plaza.

Vehicular traffic was disrupted for over five hours as party workers gathered at the toll plaza and alleged that despite incomplete NH work and other constructions like over bridges and flyovers in some places, the private agency overseeing the project enforced toll tax.

However, another toll gate near Kuliana allowed vehicles to ply without collecting any fee after locals made a hue and cry.

District Congress committee president Hemanta Das reached the spot along with other party workers and joined the agitation.

He alleged that even after a toll plaza was installed at Baisinga area, it didn’t provide employment opportunities for the locals. Later, party workers and officers of National Highway Authority of India along with Baisinga police sat down for a discussion after which the protest was called off.

The officers assured that Mayurbhanj-registered vehicles will be allowed to ply free for seven days and locals will be given priority in case any job opportunity comes up.