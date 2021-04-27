STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha: Congress blocks NH over toll tax waiver

District Congress committee president Hemanta Das reached the spot along with other party workers and joined the agitation.

Published: 27th April 2021 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2021 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Congress flag (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Congress workers of Badasahi and Betnoti blocks in Mayurbhanj staged protest on NH-18 on Monday morning demanding toll waiver at Padmanavpur plaza.

Vehicular traffic was disrupted for over five hours as party workers gathered at the toll plaza and alleged that despite incomplete NH work and other constructions like over bridges and flyovers in some places, the private agency overseeing the project enforced toll tax.

However, another toll gate near Kuliana allowed vehicles to ply without collecting any fee after locals made a hue and cry. 

District Congress committee president Hemanta Das reached the spot along with other party workers and joined the agitation.

He alleged that even after a toll plaza was installed at Baisinga area, it didn’t provide employment opportunities for the locals. Later, party workers and officers of National Highway Authority of India along with Baisinga police sat down for a discussion after which the protest was called off.

The officers assured that Mayurbhanj-registered vehicles will be allowed to ply free for seven days and locals will be given priority in case any job opportunity comes up.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Odisha Odisha Congress
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
India gets to see the ugly face of  U.S. selfishness
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Explosive rise places Bengaluru at top of active COVID heap
For representational purposes
Look before you forward! Fake information adds to COVID distress
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| ANI)
551 oxygen generation plants to be set up in govt hospitals: PMO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka announces 14-day 'corona curfew' from April 27 evening, free vaccinations for all
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for those age above 18 years in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oscars was live-broadcasted from various other cities like London, Paris, Kilkenny (Ireland), Sydney and Rome. (Photo| AP)
93rd Academy Awards: Celebrities gather at Dolby Theatre and Union Station for star-studded day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp