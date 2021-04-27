Petition seeks Orissa HC intervention on vacancies in consumer courts

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has fixed June 21 as the date of hearing a petition on vacancies in posts of president and members of District Consumer Dispute Redressal Commissions and members in the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice BP Routray fixed the date when the petition came up for hearing on Monday. Nrusingha Charan Barik of Raghunathpur in Jagatsinghpur district had filed the petition seeking the High Court’s intervention in filling up the vacant posts in the District and State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commissions.

Most of the consumer courts in the State have been virtually left paralysed owing to the vacancies, the petitioner alleged. At present, of the 31 District Commissions, 24 are functioning without a permanent president.

The vacant posts of president will increase to 26 by the end of April after the incumbents retire. Several of the Commissions are functioning with members empowered as acting president.

The State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission Commission is running with only the Chairman who hears only appeals.