37 vaccination centres shut due to dose scarcity

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Amid rising cases of Covid-19 across the State, shortage of vaccine supply has hit the inoculation drive hard in Jagatsinghpur district causing resentment among locals. Hundreds of people on Wednesday returned without getting the jab as all 37 centres in the district were shut down due to vaccine shortage. Sources said health officials have informed locals that vaccination will be suspended for three to four days or more starting Wednesday, till the centres are restocked.

With cases surging in the district, the demand for vaccine has gone up considerably since last 15 days. However, health officials have assured that the immunisation drive will continue uninterrupted as soon as stocks arrive. District Immunization Officer PK Barik has confirmed that all 37 vaccination centres including the one at the district headquarters hospital have been closed for an indefinite period and will resume service once restocked.

Meanwhile, the BJP has sought the intervention of administration to increase the number of vaccination centers to avert crowding. Party leader Rajkishore Behera accompanied by other BJP leaders of Tirtol assembly constituency have also sought provision of drinking water and temporary sheds for people waiting for their turn to get the jab at the centres amid the searing heat. Among other demands, the party leaders have sought more testing centres, report within 24 hours and a Covid hospital at Jagatsinghpur having requisite medical infrastructure.